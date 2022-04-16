DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 438.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GoodRx by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

GDRX opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of -0.47. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

