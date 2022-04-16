DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,296 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,217,000. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First American Financial by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

