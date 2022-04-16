DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.19 Million Stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 144.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Momentive Global worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Momentive Global by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Momentive Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Momentive Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Momentive Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MNTV opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

