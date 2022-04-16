OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in OneMain by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.78. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.13 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 38.58%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

About OneMain (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.