AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,149,772. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.95 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

