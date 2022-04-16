Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1,085.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 110,095 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 1,428,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,133,000 after buying an additional 281,202 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 171,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FYBR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

