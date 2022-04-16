DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 10,595 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 168.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $6,062,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.65 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.80.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

