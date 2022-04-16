DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

DECK opened at $271.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.65. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $231.88 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

