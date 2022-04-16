Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AEE opened at $96.25 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

