195,000 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of AbCellera Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCL. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 693.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 501,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 145.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 92,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 57.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of -1.13.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault acquired 230,789 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 10,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

