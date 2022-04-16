DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 117,149 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,115,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 407,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

