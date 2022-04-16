Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $989,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 257,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

