DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

CubeSmart Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.