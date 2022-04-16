DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 719.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 26.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 141,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 5.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

