Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,571 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $47,878,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,548,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $31,429,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,525,000 after buying an additional 367,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $354,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.15.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

