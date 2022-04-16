DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 4,451 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 29.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 143.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $161.42 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.32.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

