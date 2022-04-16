Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,327 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $42.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

