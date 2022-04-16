DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,396 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

