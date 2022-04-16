Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 28,675 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,675 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of HUTCHMED worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of HCM opened at $17.22 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33.

About HUTCHMED (Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

