Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,307,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,064 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quantum-Si were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,067,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,838,000 after buying an additional 368,769 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,324,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 41,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth $9,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 1,143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 702,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 672,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 179,372 shares in the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $26,389.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $25,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

QSI opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. Quantum-Si incorporated has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $14.17.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

