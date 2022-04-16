DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.44.

LEA opened at $128.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lear Co. has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

