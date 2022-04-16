Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.34 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $133.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.43 and a 200-day moving average of $151.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $128.82 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director J David Wargo bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.15 per share, with a total value of $303,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

