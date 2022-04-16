Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,291 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Velo3D worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

VLD stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $13.18.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

