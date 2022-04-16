Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 321,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 912,319 shares.The stock last traded at $5.57 and had previously closed at $5.58.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.