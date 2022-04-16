Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.43 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,983 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.23.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

