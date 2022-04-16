Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Chewy worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Chewy by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,953,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

Chewy Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.