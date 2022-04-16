Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $12.25 Million Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $12,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 288,734 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 83,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,198 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,781.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

