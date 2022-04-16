Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,346 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Accolade by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Accolade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,086,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after acquiring an additional 737,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 39.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.92.

Shares of ACCD opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

