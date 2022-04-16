Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 34,062 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,062 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FOX worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in FOX by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in FOX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in FOX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 131,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in FOX by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

FOX opened at $35.85 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.01.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

