Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.49 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,686 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Brookfield Renewable worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

BEPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

