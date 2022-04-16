Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Personalis worth $15,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Personalis by 479.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Personalis in the third quarter valued at about $3,095,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Personalis by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Personalis by 6.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $28.47.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 48,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $487,930.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,171 shares of company stock worth $473,945 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Personalis (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.