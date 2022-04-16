160,732 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 160,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,983,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Asana as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $12,905,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.91 per share, for a total transaction of $36,455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,250,000 shares of company stock worth $237,867,500 and sold 67,172 shares worth $3,506,757. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

