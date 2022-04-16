Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,286 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of GFL Environmental worth $15,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

