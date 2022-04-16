Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Americold Realty Trust worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLD. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

NYSE:COLD opened at $28.07 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

