Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $13,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

