Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $972,000 Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE opened at $191.55 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.24.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.78.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $54,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,475 shares of company stock valued at $25,721,173. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

