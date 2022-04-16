Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $15.47 Million Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 532,449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 33,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after buying an additional 877,419 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,148,000 after buying an additional 576,588 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,613,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,921,000 after buying an additional 556,532 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $39,781,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.03.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average is $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $90.49.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

