Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.77 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18,817.9% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 514,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,564,000 after buying an additional 512,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,170,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,374,000 after buying an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,681,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,614,000 after buying an additional 285,693 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $16,503,000. Finally, Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $13,543,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG opened at $80.24 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.58 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.90.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.