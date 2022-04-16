Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 35,131 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,131 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 365,071 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,232,000 after acquiring an additional 388,200 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.2% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,444,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 291,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after acquiring an additional 103,486 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $29.84 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

