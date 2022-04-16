Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.88 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $14,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,327 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.12%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.