Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,551 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of EastGroup Properties worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 608,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

EGP opened at $199.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

