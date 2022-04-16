Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,824 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Sunrun worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

RUN opened at $24.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 2.10. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $33,299.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

