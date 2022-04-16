Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 523.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883,494 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.58% of SomaLogic worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $153,501,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $65,995,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SomaLogic by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,802,000 after buying an additional 2,497,507 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $29,765,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of SLGC opened at $6.71 on Friday. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.