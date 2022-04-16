Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,649 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Huazhu Group worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth about $39,187,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 651.9% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,297 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 135.7% in the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,000 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,499,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 8,366.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,275 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -139.29 and a beta of 1.33. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

