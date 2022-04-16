Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 18,578 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $16,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,198,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,139,000 after acquiring an additional 99,917 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,241,000 after acquiring an additional 77,438 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,691,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,867,000 after acquiring an additional 329,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,992,000 after acquiring an additional 112,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

