Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,811 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,216 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 16,811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

LUV stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.