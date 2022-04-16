Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 46,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $20,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of GIL opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

