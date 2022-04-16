Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,315 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $20,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 507.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.42 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

