Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 176,775 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 615,102 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 667,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,356 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

SGMO stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $771.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.