Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,132 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,132 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $17,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,221,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $46.40 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.40 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

BEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $370,087.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,374,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $105,629.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,612.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,884. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

